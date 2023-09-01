Pregnant woman describes horror when BSO chopper crashed into Pompano Beach apartment building

Cindhy Ramirez had just returned to her Pompano Beach apartment from dropping her kids off at school when the unthinkable happened.

At around 8:45 a.m. a Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue helicopter went down in a fiery fatal crash straight into her apartment building.

"It was horrible because it immediately caught fire and everything happened in a matter of seconds," Ramirez said.

At 30 weeks pregnant, Ramirez said it was the worst experience of her life.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“I only heard a noise but I heard it close, like in my ear. When I looked out the window, I don't know if it was smoke or dust and pieces coming out," she said.

The 911 calls released Thursday document the moments before and after the chopper went down in a Pompano Beach neighborhood Monday, killing 50-year-old Broward Sheriff Fire Captain Terryson Jackson and 65-year-old Lurean Wheaton.

"My daughter moved too much in my belly, my nerves got out of control and I had to go to the hospital and everything," said Ramirez. "It could've crashed in my apartment and I wouldn't be here to tell the story."

Gladis Castillo, who also lives in the apartment complex, said the incident left her traumatized.

"To know that my neighbor died there and knowing that it could have been me who died," Castillo mourns.

Those displaced from the apartment complex since the day of the tragedy have not been able to return.

Ramirez said she tries not to worry too much, and that the health of her unborn baby is her priority.

"When she's born I'm going to tell her, what she experienced while she was inside my tummy," Ramirez said.