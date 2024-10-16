Pregnant woman faints after husband killed in shooting outside Miramar Dunkin': Family

Surveillance video caught the moment a woman learned that her husband had been shot and killed outside a Miramar Dunkin’, and the desperate moment a man tried to get him help.

The shooting happened early Tuesday outside the Dunkin’ at 6190 Miramar Parkway. When authorities responded, they did not find any victims.

But Miramar police Sgt. Tiffany Roy said moments later, authorities received two 911 calls about the men who were shot. Family members says the victims are cousins.

One man was able to make it to Memorial Regional Hospital and is expected to survive, but the other was found dead in the 2200 block of State Road 7, according to Roy.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

That's where surveillance video appears to show a man stopping in the roadway. He gets out of his car and runs toward a police vehicle that slowed and stopped in the street.

He and officers then go back to his car, and more emergency vehicles close in.

NBC6 cameras captured authorities setting up a barrier and investigating a dark-colored BMW in that area. It is not clear in the video if it is the same vehicle being investigated, or if the victim may have been inside.

The name of the slain man was not immediately available, but family members who went to the scene were in anguish. NBC6's Julia Bagg reports that police are still looking for the suspect.

Police have not named the deceased victim. But surveillance video shows he leaves behind a distraught partner–who according to family, is pregnant.

The footage shows a woman sitting in a chair as an officer keeps his hands on her shoulders as people bustle around her. She is later seen on a stretcher, being taken to the hospital after family members say she fainted.

Police have not said how the men arrived at each location, or what could have led to the gunfire.

Neighbor Patricia Rivera said she heard at least five shots just before 3:30 a.m.

“The reason I know the time is because when I heard the gunshots, that’s the first thing I did, is look at my watch, my clock,” she said. “And it was 3:29 exactly, and I just got up to make sure all my doors were locked, because I realized those weren’t fireworks. They were definitely gunshots.”

Witnesses remained on scene and cooperated with authorities, Roy said.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact Miramar police.