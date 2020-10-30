Florida

Pregnant Woman Stops at Early Voting Location to Cast Ballot While in Labor

Officials thought she would fill it out the vote-by-mail ballot later, but the mom-to-be wasted no time.

A woman in Central Florida wouldn’t let anything stop her from casting a ballot in the 2020 election – even going into labor.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the woman made her husband stop at an early voting location near Orlando while they were on the way to the hospital.

"She was calm. The husband was a little more nervous," said Karen Briceno Gonzalez, a worker with the Supervisor of Elections Office in Orange County.

The husband asked for a ballot for his wife. After an official said they needed her license, he told the official their situation and the staff kicked into high gear.

An official gave the woman a vote-by-mail ballot, thinking she would fill it out later. But the mom-to-be wasted no time.

"So the woman in labor filled out her ballot while doing a little controlled breathing," Gonzalez said. "She was very happy she got to vote."

The ballot was certified and the couple continued to the hospital.

