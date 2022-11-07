Preparations Underway in South Florida Ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole

With Subtropical Storm Nicole brewing, South Florida is keeping a close eye on its every move.

The South Florida Water Management District has started lowering the water in canals in preparation.

“We are in that process as we speak because it’s important to do that ahead of the storm," said Randy Smith, spokesperson for South Florida Water Management District. "You don’t have time if the storm is on top of you.”

Seasonal King Tides are frequent this time of year, especially in coastal areas like Fort Lauderdale.

Managing water levels can be a tricky system when preparing for possible storm surge.

“Any high tide requires us to close these big gates that we have on the canals in the coast and that is because a high tide would push salt water back into our system, so when it’s high tide with the exception of mechanical pump stations that we use to override gravity, it does kind of slow us down in the relief effort," Smith said. "Once that’s passed, we open the gates again and it’s full force with the discharge of fresh water out."

The last major November storm in South Florida was Eta in 2020, which brought heavy rain and flooding to parts of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

NBC 6 Hurricane Specialist, John Morales, broke down how rare these late storms can be.

“Since 1851, we’ve only had nine tropical systems hit the state of Florida in November. That means that in any year, there’s only a five percent chance that we can get a tropical storm or a hurricane," Morales said. "A hurricane is exceedingly rare because we’ve only had one in 170 plus years. That was the so-called Yankee hurricane of 1935 which hit near where Bal Harbour is now in the northern section of Miami Beach. One in 171 years. It’s pretty rare."

With Nicole, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue is starting their preparations as a precaution.

“For the beach, the lifeguards, we start to secure the lifeguard stands. We remove our assets off the beach and put them in secure locations. Same with our firehouses. We make sure that additional equipment is in place and we start to look at the possibility of needing additional staffing and make sure we’re ready to respond to whatever the emergency might be,” said Stephen Gollan, Battalion Chief with the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.