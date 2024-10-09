‘Preparing for the worst': Tampa Bay residents make final preps ahead of Milton

People across Tampa Bay were making last minute preparations before Hurricane Milton hits the area on Tuesday. That includes filling up the gas tank.

“I've been on E the last two days because I live in Clearwater and on the way back last night it was nothing,” Rebecca Duffey said.

Many gas stations ran out of fuel Tuesday and if you found one, you likely had to wait in line.

“I'm going to take every drop I can get,” Bob Jennewein said.

Jennewein drove to three different locations before he found a place with gas. He's evacuating to his son's home in another part of town.

“It's just very difficult to find anything open,” Jennewein said.

Inside a neighborhood Walmart in Tampa, produce and frozen food shelves were empty Tuesday but not because of panic buying. An employee told NBC6 they stored the food in a trailer so it wouldn't go bad if they're forced to close their doors for days or if they lose power.

Many businesses have boarded up their doors and windows. Kensie McKinnon works at Green Planet Smoke Shop. Their biggest concern is flooding, a concern they didn't have for Hurricane Helene.

“Preparing for the worst but hoping for the best,” McKinnon said. “This one is a little scarier, I think we'll be okay."

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor had a blunt warning for residents.

"If you choose to stay in one of those evacuation areas you’re going to die,” Castor said.

A message many people across the Bay Area are hearing loud and clear.

"We shall see, hopefully it's going to be kind," Jennewein said.