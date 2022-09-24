President Biden Approves Florida Emergency Declaration For Expected Impacts From Tropical Storm Ian

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for the state of Florida Saturday due to Tropical Storm Ian, the White House said in a statement.

The declaration authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts resulting from Ian.

Ian is expected to become a major Category 4 hurricane as it moves on a path to the Florida peninsula next week, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Under the order, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency.

Emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, under the Public Assistance program will be provided at 75 percent Federal funding.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Saturday expanded a state of emergency for the entire state.

The governor's declaration frees up emergency protective funding and activates members of the Florida National Guard, his office said. His order stresses that there is risk for storm surge, flooding, dangerous winds and other weather conditions throughout the state.