President Biden Making South Florida Stops Tuesday Ahead of Midterm Elections

President Joe Biden will be making several South Florida stops on Tuesday, one week before voters head to the polls for the midterm elections.

Biden’s trip Tuesday will include taxpayer-funded remarks in Hallandale Beach, where the White House said he would highlight Republicans’ “very different vision” for America.

Also on Biden's schedule are a fundraiser for Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist in Golden Beach and a rally for the state’s Democratic Party, including Senate candidate Val Demings, at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens.

Biden was scheduled to come to Fort Lauderdale on September 27, but the event was canceled due to Hurricane Ian making landfall the next day in southwest Florida.

Biden last made an appearance in South Florida in 2021 after the collapse of the Champlain Towers in Surfside. His last appearance in Broward County was a campaign rally in October 2020 in Coconut Creek.