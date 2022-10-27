President Biden Making Two South Florida Stops Next Week Ahead of Election Day

President Joe Biden will make two South Florida stops next Tuesday, one week before voters head to the polls in the midterm election.

Biden, who is scheduled to attend a fundraising reception in Fort Lauderdale for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, will also take part in a "Get Out The Vote" rally in Miami Gardens.

The Miami Gardens event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Those wishing to attend can click on this link to sign up for an e-mail for more details.

Biden was scheduled to come to Fort Lauderdale on September 27, but the event was canceled due to Hurricane Ian making landfall the next day in southwest Florida.

Biden last made an appearance in South Florida in 2021 after the collapse of the Champlain Towers in Surfside. His last appearance in Broward County was a campaign rally in October 2020 in Coconut Creek.