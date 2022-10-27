decision 2022

President Biden Making Two South Florida Stops Next Week Ahead of Election Day

Biden will attend events in both Fort Lauderdale and Miami Gardens in an effort to boost Democrats before the midterm election

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

President Joe Biden will make two South Florida stops next Tuesday, one week before voters head to the polls in the midterm election.

Biden, who is scheduled to attend a fundraising reception in Fort Lauderdale for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, will also take part in a "Get Out The Vote" rally in Miami Gardens.

DECISION 2022

PolitiFact Oct 25

PolitiFact: Fact-Checking Attacks From DeSantis, Crist in Florida's Only Gubernatorial Debate

Florida Oct 24

DeSantis Defends COVID Response, Stance on Cultural Issues in Only Debate With Crist

The Miami Gardens event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Those wishing to attend can click on this link to sign up for an e-mail for more details.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Biden was scheduled to come to Fort Lauderdale on September 27, but the event was canceled due to Hurricane Ian making landfall the next day in southwest Florida.

Biden last made an appearance in South Florida in 2021 after the collapse of the Champlain Towers in Surfside. His last appearance in Broward County was a campaign rally in October 2020 in Coconut Creek.

This article tagged under:

decision 2022Miami-DadeJoe BidenBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us