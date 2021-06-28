President Biden Supports Federal Probe for Surfside Condo Collapse

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday said President Joe Biden supported a federal probe into the cause of the Surfside building collapse.

"He does believe there should be an investigation," Psaki said. "Certainly we want to play any constructive role we can play in getting to the bottom of it and preventing it happening in the future."

Psaki said there were more than 50 federal government workers from a variety of agencies, including FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation), at the scene providing coordination with local and state authorities.

The Miami-Dade mayor said another body was recovered overnight from the site of the collapsed condo building, bringing the confirmed death toll to 10. Daniella Levine Cava said Monday that 151 people who may have been in the building remained unaccounted for.

Asked whether there were plans for Biden to travel to Surfside, Psaki said she had nothing to announce at this time.

"We always want to ensure that we are not pulling from local resources, resources that are needed in the ongoing search and rescue operations," she said.