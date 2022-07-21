Florida

President Biden to Make Visits to Central Florida Cities Next Monday

Biden last visited Florida in July 2021, when he traveled to Surfside following the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building

President Joe Biden will be in the Sunshine State for stops in two central Florida cities next Monday.

Biden will speak at the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives' annual conference being held in Orlando. Afterward, he will travel to Tampa for a DNC rally.

It will be Biden's first visit to Tampa since taking the office of President.

