President Biden to Visit Surfside Collapse Site Thursday

President Joe Biden will visit the building collapse in Surfside later this week.

The White House announced Tuesday that Biden and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, will be traveling to Surfside on Thursday.

The confirmed death toll stands at 11, with 150 people still unaccounted for at the Champlain Towers South Condo building.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday said Biden supported a federal probe into the cause of the Florida building collapse.

"He does believe there should be an investigation, " Psaki said. "Certainly we want to play any constructive role we can play in getting to the bottom of it and preventing it happening in the future."

