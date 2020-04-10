President of BSO Deputies Union Suspended After Criticizing Sheriff Over Pandemic Response

The president of the Broward Sheriff's Office union has been suspended with pay after clashing with the sheriff earlier this week over the department's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

BSO sent a memo Friday to Jeff Bell, the president of the Broward Sheriff's Office Deputies Association.

Further information was not immediately available.

#BREAKING @NBC6 BSO Deputies union chief Jeff Bell has been suspended with pay, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. It appears the suspension is the result of Bell accusing BSO of ignoring requests for more personal protection equipment for deputies: pic.twitter.com/aMjUvOahjX — Carlos Suarez (@CarlosNBC6) April 10, 2020

Bell had criticized Sheriff Gregory Tony earlier this week about whether or not they had enough protective equipment for deputies and dispatchers during the pandemic. He previously stated that deputies claimed to be reusing masks.

Bell's criticism came after the death of 39-year-old BSO Deputy Shannon Bennett, who died after testing positive for COVID-19. Bennett, a 12-year veteran of BSO, had worked as a resource officer at Deerfield Beach Elementary School.

Tony said in a news conference earlier this week that the department was spending "thousands of hours" working and said they'd spend "every dime of the agency" to protect staff.

BSO distributed thousands of masks and gloves to employees on Friday. Tony said the department spent over $1 million on personal protective equipment.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.