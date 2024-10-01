President of Turnberry on the Green condo association arrested in theft probe

The president of a luxury condo association in Aventura has been arrested for allegedly stealing from the association, authorities said.

The arrest involves the president of the Turnberry On the Green Condominiums, a luxury high-rise overlooking the exclusive Turnberry Isle Country Club and across the street from Aventura Mall.

The association's website lists Gregori Arzoumanov as the current president. According to the website, Arzoumanov has lived at Turnberry on the Green since 2004 and was elected board president in 2008.

Miami-Dade jail records showed the 62-year-old Arzoumanov was booked Tuesday morning on charges including racketeering, organized fraud, money laundering, grand theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Video posted on X Tuesday appeared to show Arzoumanov being led out of the building in handcuffs with the caption "Took us 4 years to arrest biggest HOA thief in Miami."

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, Aventura Police Chief Michael Bentolila and Aventura Mayor Howard Weinberg were expected to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to give more details on the arrest.