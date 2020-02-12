Florida

President Trump Could Make Appearance at Sunday’s Daytona 500

The FAA posted a notice indication VIP movement in Daytona Beach on Sunday – the same notice given when Trump travels to his Mar-a-Lago resort

NASCAR begins their 2020 season on Sunday with the annual Daytona 500 – and this year’s race could have a very influential guest.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports that President Donald Trump could be making an appearance at the race in North Florida. Officials from the White House have not confirmed the information, but the Federal Aviation Administration posted a notice indication VIP movement in Daytona Beach on Sunday – the same notice given when Trump travels to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach County.

Trump would be just the second president to attend the “Great American Race” while in office, joining former President George W. Bush in 2004.

Two other presidents – Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush – attended the summer race at the track while former First Lady Michelle Obama served as the grand marshal for the 2011 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

