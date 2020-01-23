Donald Trump

President Trump Endorses Miami Mayor’s Bid for Congress on Twitter

After a visit to Doral, the president took to Twitter to share his support for Carlos Gimenez

Hours after announcing his bid for congress on Thursday, Miami's Mayor Carlos Gimenez was endorsed in a tweet by President Trump, who had spent the evening in South Florida for a Republican National Committee event.

"Carlos will win big, very exciting," Trump wrote in his tweet. "He has my complete and total Endorsement!"

The President had spent the evening at his resort in Doral meeting with Republican leaders in South Florida. He sent his public endorsement to Gimenez just hours after having touched back down in Washington, D.C.

Gimenez said he'll seek the Republican nomination to represent Florida's 26th Congressional District, currently held by Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

The announcement came after days of rumors and speculation over Gimenez's interest in running.

