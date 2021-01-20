President Trump Greeted by Supporters in South Florida After Leaving Office

For the final time Wednesday, President Donald Trump made the flight from Washington, D.C. to South Florida as the Commander-in-Chief before turning over the title to President Joe Biden.

Trump landed just before 11 a.m. at Palm Beach International Airport before traveling to his Mar-a-Lago resort, where he announced he would be living once leaving the White House.

Supporters lined the roadways, some coming from across Florida to show their appreciation to Trump after his term in office came to an end.

"I am almost in denial," Willie Guardiola, who organized the event Wednesday, told NBC affiliate WPTV-TV. "I don't want to believe that this could be his last day.”

Police officials set up barricades along the route to the Palm Beach resort, hoping to avoid any potential violence that has been in people’s mind since the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Guardiola called the riot “despicable” and said the Republican party needs to be revamped, but added Wednesday was about showing support to Trump.

"I want President Trump to come through the motorcade in his beast like he's done hundreds of times and really see these people,” he said. “It's going to be very emotional for him.”