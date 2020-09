President Donald Trump is in South Florida Friday for a roundtable discussion as he works to court Hispanic voters ahead of the election.

The "Latinos for Trump" roundtable is being held at Trump National Doral.

The president arrived in town Thursday night after a rally in Jacksonville.

The visit comes as he’s in the midst of considering Barbara Lagoa - originally from Hialeah - as a nominee for the Supreme Court. She served in the Florida Supreme Court before becoming a federal judge.