President Trump Makes A Few Guest Appearances Across South Florida

President Trump is spending his Saturday night making a few appearances across South Florida.

The trip comes hours after Trump celebrated Iran's decision to free a Chinese-American scholar from Princeton University who had been held since 2016. The U.S., in turn, released an Iranian scientist in its custody.

"We’re very happy to have our hostage back. The whole Princeton University community is very thrilled, and it was a one-on-one hostage swap," Trump told reporters as he left the White House. "Actually, I think it was a great thing for Iran. I think it was great to show that we can do something. It might have been a precursor as to what can be done. But we have our hostage back."

The President's first stop will be at the Republican Party of Florida's Statesman Dinner in Aventura.

In a tweet, the organization confirmed both the President and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would be the dinner's special guests.

Tonight’s the night! We’re excited for Statesman’s Dinner with special guest @realDonaldTrump and @GovRonDesantis! Together, let’s keep America great and Florida RED! #KAG2020 pic.twitter.com/Me5Xgw7UvR — Florida GOP (@FloridaGOP) December 7, 2019

From there, the commander and chief is expected to headline the Israeli-American Council National Summit at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police is notifying drivers to expect delays and heavy traffic due to the visit.

If visiting Hollywood Beach on December 7th for our annual Candy Cane Parade, please expect delays due to heavy traffic. However,

we do not anticipate additional delays or changes to our traffic pattern, due to the Presidential visit, which will also be on December 7th. pic.twitter.com/2NfnZChwav — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) December 5, 2019

No road closures are have been confirmed.