President Trump Making South Florida Stop on Tuesday

President Donald Trump is expected to make a South Florida stop on Tuesday, his first trip to Palm Beach County since the coronavirus pandemic began in mid-March.

Trump will arrive in Jupiter for an afternoon event before he is scheduled to attend a rally later in the evening in North Carolina.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the President will discuss the Great American Outdoors Act, which provides funding to national parks, forests, wildlife refuges and recreation areas.

The event comes one day after a boat parade took place with supporters as well as members of the Trump campaign, including son Donald Jr., on Monday that ended at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Trump is seeking re-election and looks to win Florida for a second straight time as he competes against Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.