President Trump Making South Florida Stop Thursday for NBC News Town Hall

Once again, South Florida will be in the spotlight for the 2020 presidential race as President Donald Trump will be in Miami for the first of two straight days in the Sunshine State.

Trump will take part in a NBC News town hall Thursday night at the Perez Art Museum in downtown Miami. NBC said Trump would be at least 12 feet from moderator Savannah Guthrie and the audience.

The town hall is the second hosted by the network featuring a major party candidate in recent days, after Democratic nominee Joe Biden took part in one on October 5th hosted by NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt.

Vice President Mike Pence will also be in the area Thursday, taking part in events at Tamiami Park and in Miami while Trump's son Eric will attend an event in Southwest Ranches.

It's a return for Trump to the state of Florida, where he attended a rally Monday in Sanford.

On top of the events, authorities are also advising those who will be in the area to expect traffic delays and possible road closures.

From 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., the MacArthur Causeway (I-395) will be closed in both directions. Police suggest using the Julia Tuttle Causeway (I-195) or the 79th Street Causeway to exit or enter the City of Miami Beach.

Authorities also advise that residents of Palm, Hibiscus, Star and Fisher Islands may return home via the westbound lane of the MacArthur Causeway.

Trump is scheduled to take part in campaign events Friday in both Fort Myers and Ocala.

The events come just two days after Biden made campaign stops in both Pembroke Pines and Miramar, his second visit to South Florida in just over one week.