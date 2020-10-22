Decision 2020

President Trump Plans to Vote in West Palm Beach on Saturday

NBC Universal, Inc.

President Donald Trump plans to cast his ballot in person on Saturday, taking advantage of Florida’s early voting period.

The White House says the president will vote in West Palm Beach, a short drive from his Mar-a-Lago private club and, as of 2019, his official residence. The club is located in the town of Palm Beach, which doesn’t have any early voting locations.

Trump moved his residence to Florida a year ago from New York, citing his frustration with New York’s political leadership. He also hoped it would give him a boost in the critical battleground state. His path to another term in the White House is virtually nonexistent without a repeat victory in Florida.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Decision 2020Donald TrumpFloridaPresident Trump
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us