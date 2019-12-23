Miami

President Trump to Speak at Miami Event With Evangelicals on January 3rd

The Trump campaign is hoping to get heavy support from evangelicals in the 2020 campaign while also aiming to win Florida’s electoral votes again

Finishing up his holiday time in South Florida, President Donald Trump will speak at an event in Miami next week with some of his most ardent supporters.

Trump will hold a campaign event January 3rd the launch an “Evangelicals for Trump” collation, according to his campaign. The event will take place at 5 p.m. at a location that was not revealed.

The Trump campaign is hoping to get heavy support from evangelicals in the 2020 campaign while also aiming to win Florida’s electoral votes again in what looks to be a hotly contested race.

Trump spoke at an event for young conservatives last Saturday in West Palm Beach ahead of his holiday vacation at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

