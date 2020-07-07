Miami-Dade County

President Trump to Visit U.S. Southern Command in Doral on Friday

White House officials said Trump will be reviewing the advance of a counternarcotics operation in the Caribbean

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Salute to America event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Trump yesterday decried what he described as efforts to eliminate U.S. history and malign heroes, lashing out at those protesting symbols they say celebrate racial injustice as he stoked culture wars over history and education. Photographer: Chris Kleponis/Polaris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Donald Trump will be traveling to South Florida Friday to meet with officials at U.S. Southern Command in Doral.

White House officials said Trump will be reviewing the advance of a counternarcotics operation in the Caribbean during the visit.

Trump's visit comes as the state and particularly Miami-Dade continue to see a rise in coronavirus cases. As of Tuesday, Florida had more than 213,000 reported COVID-19 cases, with more than 60,000 confirmed in the past seven days.

More than 2,000 cases were confirmed in Miami-Dade Tuesday, bringing the county's total past 51,000, by far the highest level of infection in the state.

