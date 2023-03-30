Presidente Supermarkets Co-Founder Found Guilty in Killing of Ex-Wife's Lover

One of the co-founders of Presidente Supermarkets has been found guilty of manslaughter and other charges in the killing of a man who allegedly had an affair with his ex-wife.

Manuel Marin had been accused of organizing the plan with three men and successfully killing South Florida businessman Camilo Salazar in 2011.

Jurors began deliberating Marin's fate on Wednesday, and it was announced they'd reached a decision on Thursday afternoon.

Marin had been charged with second-degree murder, but jurors found him guilty of a lesser charge of manslaughter. He was also found guilty of kidnapping and conspiracy charges.

Authorities said Marin arranged the plot to kill Salazar with three other suspects: Roberto Isaac, Ariel Gandulla, and Alexis Vila Perdomo.

Miami-Dade Corrections Alexis Vila Perdomo and Roberto Isaac

Isaac was found guilty of kidnapping, conspiracy, and taking part in the murder. Perdomo was found guilty of conspiracy for organizing the killing. Gandulla, a former MMA fighter, took a plea deal and admitted he kidnapped Salazar.

The body of the 43-year-old Salazar was found on a dirt road in the Florida Everglades on June 1, 2011. He was bound, beaten, tortured, his throat was slashed and his body was partially burned, according to a police report.

During the trial, the State Attorney's Office brought multiple witnesses to try and prove their case. Police officers testified about the moment they stumbled upon the body and firefighters testified about the billowing smoke they encountered.

Miami-Dade Corrections Ariel Gandulla

On Wednesday, prosecutors brought in the medical examiner who analyzed Salazar’s body.

"There was evidence of bleeding at two levels over the brain as well as bruising of the brain as well. What’s the significance? Two levels would indicate a fair amount of force,” Dr. Emma Lew said.

Lew said she found Salazar’s injuries to be so severe that a human punch was not sufficient. The State said and Lew agreed that a bat or golf club could have possibly been used as a weapon.

"Cut right through the windpipe or trachea," Lew said, adding Salazar would no longer be able to scream with his windpipe severed.

Family Photo Camilo Salazar

Lew was the last person to testify in Marin’s trial. Marin's attorneys did not bring any witnesses in and he also declined to testify.

Marin’s attorney, Jose M. Quiñon, said Marin was upset that Salazar had an affair with his ex-wife, but said he's innocent.

Authorities say Marin fled the country shortly after the killing. He was captured in Spain in 2018.

Marin is due back in court in May, when a sentencing date will be set.

"With today’s guilty verdict, a Miami-Dade County jury indicated that they fully recognized the power of Manuel Marin’s jealous rage which led him to direct the torturous murder of Camilo Salazar," Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. "Marin’s years-long flight to Spain only extended the agony of Salazar’s family as they awaited the justice that finally arrived today."