Presidents’ Day Weekend in South Florida: Coconut Grove Arts Festival, Boat Shows & More

From patronizing fine art to touring the grandest watercraft, there's plenty to do this Presidents' Day weekend in South Florida. Here are just a few of the events:
Coconut Grove Arts Festival
Saturday - Monday at 2700 S. Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL | www.cgaf.com/
The annual festival in Coconut Grove celebrates fine art from more than 360 internationally recognized artists. Patrons can enjoy not only art, but food and music and even activities for children at this outdoor event along Biscayne Bay.
Miami International Boat Show
Thursday - Monday at Miami Marine Stadium, 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami, FL | www.miamiboatshow.com/
It's the Super Bowl of the nautical world - the Miami International Boat Show features more than 1,400 yachts, powerboats and more, including a 64-foot vessel by Serenity, a company that produces solar-power yachts.
Miami Yacht Show
Friday - Monday at One Herald Plaza, Miami, FL | www.miamiyachtshow.com/
Hundreds of new and used yachts with some of the most extraordinary designs and latest technologies will be showcased at the city's "premier luxury yacht show." It's located at a new location north of downtown Miami and along Biscayne Bay.
Gay8 Festival
Sunday on Calle Ocho, | www.gay8festival.com/
Tens of thousands of attendees attend the Hispanic/Latinx, LGBTQ-hosted Gay8 (Gay Ocho) Festival every year. Art, music, dance, food and other activities will fill the blocks from Southwest 14th to Southwest 17th avenues, where attendees can "connect with parts of South Florida you never knew were there."