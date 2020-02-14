Presidents’ Day Weekend in South Florida: Coconut Grove Arts Festival, Boat Shows & More

From patronizing fine art to touring the grandest watercraft, there's plenty to do this Presidents' Day weekend in South Florida. Here are just a few of the events:

Coconut Grove Arts Festival

Saturday - Monday at 2700 S. Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL | www.cgaf.com/

The annual festival in Coconut Grove celebrates fine art from more than 360 internationally recognized artists. Patrons can enjoy not only art, but food and music and even activities for children at this outdoor event along Biscayne Bay.

Mariana Rodriguez has a sneak peek of this year's Coconut Grove Arts Festival poster.

Miami International Boat Show

Thursday - Monday at Miami Marine Stadium, 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami, FL | www.miamiboatshow.com/

It's the Super Bowl of the nautical world - the Miami International Boat Show features more than 1,400 yachts, powerboats and more, including a 64-foot vessel by Serenity, a company that produces solar-power yachts.

NBC 6 Reporter Dan Grossman takes us inside the Serenity, an exclusively solar-powered boat.

Miami Yacht Show

Friday - Monday at One Herald Plaza, Miami, FL | www.miamiyachtshow.com/

Hundreds of new and used yachts with some of the most extraordinary designs and latest technologies will be showcased at the city's "premier luxury yacht show." It's located at a new location north of downtown Miami and along Biscayne Bay.

The Miami Yacht Show is almost ready to kick off, with glitz, glamour and something for the whole family to enjoy. Spokesperson Shana Kaufman gives a sneak peak of the brands you should expect to see there.

Gay8 Festival

Sunday on Calle Ocho, | www.gay8festival.com/

Tens of thousands of attendees attend the Hispanic/Latinx, LGBTQ-hosted Gay8 (Gay Ocho) Festival every year. Art, music, dance, food and other activities will fill the blocks from Southwest 14th to Southwest 17th avenues, where attendees can "connect with parts of South Florida you never knew were there."

Director Jonathan Casanas has more on the event this weekend in Little Havana.