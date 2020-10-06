coronavirus

Pretty Ricky Rapper Accused of Pocketing COVID Relief Money to Buy Ferrari

Diamond Blue Smith, also known as "Baby Blue," is being charged for his alleged role in a multi-million dollar fraud scheme

NBC Universal, Inc.

A South Florida rapper and reality star has been charged and accused of pocketing coronavirus relief money to buy a Ferrari.

Diamond Blue Smith, 36, a cast member on "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" and a member of the group Pretty Ricky, was arrested Monday along with 28-year-old Tonye C. Johnson of Pennsylvania for their roles in a $24 million COVID-19 relief fraud scheme.

Smith and Johnson both face charges of wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud.

The government alleges Smith -- also known as "Baby Blue" -- obtained money for a Ferrari by falsifying documents to get a Paycheck Protection Program loan worth nearly $427,000 dollars. He allegedly did the same for another loan worth nearly $1 million.

The FBI's investigation revealed Smith was allegedly part of a broader scheme convincing others to file for the funds while taking kickbacks. There are at least 11 other defendants.

PPP loans were meant for qualifying small businesses to receive money in emergency and forgivable loans due to impacts from the pandemic. It was part of the $2 trillion CARES Act.

Congress later found more than $1 billion dollars in relief aid was fraudulently obtained.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCARES ActPPPPretty RickyBaby Blue
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us