Princess Eugenie Praised for Looking ‘So Real' in Pics With Baby Son

Princess Eugenie gave royal watchers a thrill over the weekend as she revealed her baby boy’s name and shared the first full family photos since little August Philip Hawke Brooksbank made his arrival on Feb. 9.

The pictures, posted to Instagram, show the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York alongside her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and the proud parents are seen cuddling their newborn between them.

But that’s not all the sweet pics show, according to other moms who commented on the shots.

“Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express,” the British royal wrote in the caption. “We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.”

And the replies to the post proved her followers were excited, too — some about getting the first glimpse of the wee one’s face and learning August’s name, while others were simply happy to see the new mom look like ... a new mom.

“(I) love that she looks so real and not glammed – like most mums in the early haze of having a newborn,” wrote one commenter.

Mixed in with the usual congratulations and compliments on the adorable bundle of joy were repeated praises for the 30-year-old princess's decision to skip the glitz and to make no effort to hide her post-baby bump.

“Thank you for sharing a true postpartum picture,” another follower wrote. “You look beautiful! Giving birth is a true milestone.”

While yet another raved about “a princess that looks like the rest of us after birthing a child.”

And some commenters showed some love for Dad, too. Men may not typically get much scrutiny about their appearance in baby-reveal pics, but several people still felt that Eugenie’s husband let his exhaustion show in the photos that were taken by the couple’s midwife.

“Bless them,” one person wrote. “They look knackered just like every brand new parent.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time a royal mother has received such high praise for keeping things real.

Two years ago, Eugenie’s cousin, Prince Harry, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gave the world its first look at their son, Archie — and much like Eugenie, the former Meghan Markle chose to embrace her postpartum body.

"I hope this makes people more aware that it’s normal to still look pregnant after giving birth," wrote one follower, who seemed to speak for many others, in the comments at the time. "She looks gorgeous!"

