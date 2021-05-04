Principal Caught on Camera Paddling Elementary School Student in SW Florida

An elementary school principal in Southwest Florida is under investigation after the mother of a student recorded her daughter being struck by a paddle.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reported the incident took place in mid-April in Clewiston, when Central Elementary School principal Melissa Carter and her assistant were in an office when the mother of a 6-year-old first grader arrived.

Carter had reportedly told the mother she needed to bring $50 to pay for repairs to a school computer and that her child “needed to be punished.”

After the assistant translated Carter’s words for the mother, family lawyer Brent Probinsky said the principal took out a paddle. The mother began recording the incident which included the student being struck multiple times while Carter’s assistant held the child down.

“You better be glad you’re not my daughter, because I would spank you all the time for acting like that,” Carter said in the video.

The Hendry County Sheriff's Office received a copy of the video from the student's mother and is investigating. The Hendry County School District received a copy of the video and placed Carter on administrative leave during its investigation.