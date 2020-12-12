Prison Guard Arrested for Attempting to Bring Cocaine Into Miami-Dade Facility

A prison guard in Miami-Dade County was arrested for allegedly attempting to bring cocaine into the facility he worked at.

The Miami Dade State Attorney’s Office said 26-year-old Travis Thompson was charged with one felony count of cocaine trafficking. Thompson has worked for the Florida Department of Corrections since 2015.

An investigation led Thompson, a sergeant at the Dade Correctional Institution in Homestead, to make contact with an undercover Miami-Dade Police Deparment Officer. Thompson allegedly agreed to take a $3,000 payment and an undisclosed amount of cocaine into the facility and was later taken into custody.

“Bringing drugs into a prison is like lighting a match near an open container of gasoline, dangerous and foolish,” State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. “Drugged inmates can be totally unpredictable and potentially violent as they relate to other inmates and to guards, placing everyone in danger.”

Thompson faces a $25,000 bond and will be required to remain under house arrest until his next court date.