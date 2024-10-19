Prisoner complaining of pain escapes into Maserati waiting outside ER in Miami: Police

A prisoner complaining of chest pain escaped to a getaway Maserati while he was being taken to the hospital in Miami on Saturday, according to Miami-Dade Police Department.

Police said they were taking 36-year-old Theodrick Collins to the emergency room of Jackson Memorial Hospital at around 2:25 p.m. because he was complaining of chest pain.

Theodrick Collins

"When they arrived at the ER, the prisoner (while handcuffed) escaped to an awaiting newer model, silver Maserati (unknown tag) which then fled from the scene," police said.

Collins was previously arrested for various felony warrants, but authorities did not provide more details.

They said a multi-agency search was taking place, and that they would share a picture of Collins when available.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.