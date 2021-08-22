Pro Boxer Gervonta Davis ‘Good' After Jet Skids Off Runway in Fort Lauderdale

Professional boxer Gervonta Davis says “God is good” after walking away from a plane crash Saturday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale.

Shortly after takeoff, the jet’s landing gear malfunctioned and caused it to run off the runway at the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

“It took off, but didn’t take off," Davis said during an Instagram live on the tarmac after the crash, showing the plane’s nose on the ground.

Officials said there were 14 passengers onboard when the plane skid off the runway, including one child and two small dogs.

The undefeated boxer posted several photos on social media boarding the jet along with a group of people before the incident.

"Today me and my brothers where in [a] situation where most people don’t make it out of," one of the passengers, KP, said in a social media post thankful to have survived the incident.

Officials said one person was treated on scene with minor injuries.

“I’m good, it’s just my a** hot,” Davis said during the live broadcast. “My a** is on fire.”

Davis repeatedly complained about a burning pain to his rear end, comparing it to being whipped with a belt.

It was not immediately known if Davis was the passenger who was treated for minor injuries.

Officials said the plane did not catch fire and no one was transported to the hospital.