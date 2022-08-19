Procession Friday to Honor Fallen Miami-Dade Police Detective

The body of a Miami-Dade Police detective who died from injuries suffered in a Monday shooting will be taken to the county’s Medical Examiner’s office on Friday.

A police procession and Rendering of Honors will take place for Det. Cesar Echaverry, who died Wednesday from injuries suffered while attempting to stop a robbery suspect. Echaverry’s body will be taken from Jackson Memorial Hospital around 10 a.m.

Echaverry, 29, a five-year veteran of the Miami-Dade Police Department, had been shot in the head Monday night.

"Officer Echaverry died in the line of duty while serving & protecting our community," MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez said in a series of tweets. "Our law enforcement family will continue to stand beside & support the Echaverry family through this difficult time. We’ll never forget Officer Echaverry’s bravery & sacrifice. Godspeed, brother."

Echaverry was critically wounded in the Monday night shooting that began with an armed robbery in Broward and ended with a pursuit and gunfire that left suspect Jeremy Horton dead, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

A second suspect in the armed robbery, Jamie Robles, was shot and killed by officers during a search warrant Tuesday afternoon at a hotel in Miami Springs.

Echaverry was a member of Miami-Dade Police's Robbery Intervention Detail, a squad that works in areas that are prone to crime and frequently encounters dangerous suspects.