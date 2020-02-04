Professional Boxer Arrested on Domestic Battery Charges in Coral Gables

Lightweight boxer Gervonta Bryant Davis has been arrested on domestic violence charges, police say.

In a press release, Coral Gables police say they were notified through social media about an incident between Davis and his former girlfriend that occurred last Saturday.

A video of the altercation surfaced on social media.

The video showed Davis aggressively grabbing his ex by the neck at a celebrity basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables. Davis proceeds to remove her from her seat and leaves the arena with her.

Police say Davis surrendered himself to authorities.

The 25-year-old fighter now faces simple battery and domestic violence charges.