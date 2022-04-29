Professional Musicians, Everglades High School Students Present ‘Rhythms of Africa' Concert

Everglades High School students and professional musicians will join forces to showcase iconic Jamaican musicians and artists from around the world in "Rhythms of Africa: Music Around The World 2022" this Saturday at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater.

The event, which starts at 6:30 p.m. on Apr. 30, is presented by Embrace Music Foundation in partnership with the office of Mayor Wayne Messam, and under the distinguished patronage of the Consul General of Jamaica, Oliver Mair.

With its theme, "Re-igniting a Nation," Rhythms of Africa is celebrating Jamaica's 60th anniversary of independence this year.

"I am so excited to have Rhythms of Africa back in the city of Miramar," says Mayor Messam. "This event brings together the iconic musicianship of reggae icons and our students of Everglades High School. You don't want to miss this one-of-a-kind experience at the Amphitheater."

Former Third World percussionist and Grammy-nominated artist Willie Stewart will lead Everglades High School students along with 20 other professional international artists and dancers in the captivating performance that promises to take the audience on an unforgettable musical journey.

Attendees will be treated to a night of African/Caribbean rhythms, including reggae, blues, soca, samba, ska, dancehall, calypso, Latin, NOLA jazz, funk, pop, and Afrobeats.

Grammy Award-winning reggae artist Roy "Gramps" Morgan and the legendary Marcia Griffiths will also be making special guest appearances.

Gramps is one of the most notable reggae vocalists of the day, with hits like the heartfelt "People Like You," and the more upbeat and carefree "If You're Looking For Me." His powerful, distinctive voice is sure to enthrall the audience.

Marcia Griffiths will deliver a crowd-pleasing performance, pulling from her extensive repertoire spanning over 40 decades with international hits such as "Young Gifted and Black" and "Electric Boogie," as well as fan-favorites such as "Tell Me Now," "Survival," and "Truly."

"We know that playing and listening to music elevates the spirit and purifies the soul," said Stewart. "It bridges gaps between individual persons and entire nations, creating opportunities to show and share and love. This is why we bring to the stage performers who have thrilled audiences not only locally in South Florida, but around the world, stars who bring their light and power to build a musical experience to enjoy and cherish, and inspire an appetite for even more!"

Rhythms of Africa supports Embrace Music Foundation, a Broward-based non-profit corporation with a mission "to restore, preserve, and fortify the impact of music—education, appreciation, and performance—in schools and communities and amplify its role in the development of children and families."

"If music is the soul of humanity, the universal language, timeless and eternal shouldn't it be central to our children's lives? This is Embrace Music Foundation’s raison d’être,” says executive director Steven S. Klotz.

Tickets are $20, and you can get yours at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-653-8000.