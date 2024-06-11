Prolific golf course thief in hiding since 2013 arrested: Miami Shores PD

A man arrested for stealing a Rolex and a gun at a Miami Shores golf course was wanted for similar thefts of golfers in multiple states and has been in hiding for more than a decade, authorities said.

Ivan Urquiza, 54, was arrested last week on multiple counts of grand theft and other charges, Miami Shores Police officials said.

Bodycam video released by police on Tuesday showed officers arresting Urquiza.

Miami-Dade Corrections Ivan Urquiza

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

At least one of the charges against Urquiza stems from the May 30 theft at Miami Shores Country Club of a golfer's Rolex watch, firearm and personal identification documents that were taken while the victim was golfing, officials said.

The victim, Richard Do, said the $18,000 Rolex, money, personal documents and gun were in a backpack.

“Thought I lost my backpack, maybe dropped it,” Do told NBC6. “Go to find out it was stolen out the golf cart.”

Days later, Do said he got a call from someone who found his bag inside their trash can, and the person who threw it away was caught on surveillance camera. Miami Shores Police say the man in the surveillance video was Urquiza.

“The most important thing was that, oh my God, my firearm was in there, I hope it doesn't get into the wrong hands,” Do said.

Investigators used surveillance footage and license plate readers to find the vehicle linked to the theft and arrest Urquiza, police said.

Urquiza was in possession of the stolen items, and the arrest also connected him to a similar theft at the country club on Jan. 15, police said.

Police said Urquiza was wanted in multiple states for similar offenses and has been in hiding since 2013.

He's known to frequent golf courses daily, and has traveled across the country targeting the venues for his criminal activity, police said.

Do, like so many others is relieved and hopes this is the end of this man's crime spree.

“I'm so grateful he's off the streets,” Do said. “I got a word for all the golfers out there, be careful, you never know who's who.”

Urquiza, who uses the alias Philip Vincente, also uses the website Sugardaddy.com to deceive young women into thinking he is affluent while exploiting them, police said.

Investigators suspect there are more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 305-759-2468.