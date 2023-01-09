Prolific Miami-Dade Street Racing Organizer, Participant Arrested: Police

A man accused of organizing numerous street races throughout Miami-Dade County is facing charges, along with one of the participants, police said.

Eric Andrew Gotay, 31, was arrested Saturday and faces more than 40 counts of facilitating drag racing, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Michael Daniel Trillo, 20, was arrested last week on charges including reckless driving, drag racing, fleeing and eluding a police officer and aggravated battery on a police officer.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Police said their investigation into street racing events began in late August.

According to an arrest report, Gotay, of Plantation, used chat groups to organize street takeover and "drifting shows."

Participants would show up and block lanes of traffic while racing or drifting, and when police showed up, they would use text messages or a loudspeaker to disperse, the report said.

"The groups block traffic and prevent emergency vehicles and residents from traveling. These events have led to numerous shootings and vehicular manslaughters in Miami-Dade County," the report said.

On Dec. 31, Trillo was one of several drivers who blocked an intersection in Hialeah, an arrest report said.

Later that morning, his car was spotted by an officer who tried to stop him but he fled, hitting the officer's car as he sped off, the report said.

Gotay and Trillo were booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.