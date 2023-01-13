Miami-Dade

Property Owners Protest Proposed Annexation Plans in Virginia Gardens

The plans target an area mostly sandwiched between the Palmetto Expressway and Miami International Airport

By Julia Bagg

Property owners lifted signs and their voices Friday calling for a stop to annexation plans for a commercial area west of Miami International Airport in the village of Virginia Gardens.

“This is an obvious cash grab that is coming off the heels of a massive pandemic that almost killed this area," said Seth Woods with Smith Commercial Property Group. "It’s un-American.”

“It’s not fair, it’s not right,” said Orlando Fernandez, who owns an office supply company on property targeted for annexation. “We’ve been doing this for forty years. Dade County’s taken care of us, Metro-Dade’s taken care of us. There’s never been a robbery. All it’s gonna do is get taxes up to pay somebody else’s ticket meal."

Protesters are hoping the Miami-Dade County Commission votes against the proposal next week.

"We don’t need that here, we already paid enough taxes as it is," Fernandez added.

Virginia Gardens Mayor Fred Deno told NBC 6 the annexation is essentially a done deal.

“We’re no different than any other city that has put in annexation applications,” he said.

