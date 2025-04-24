Proposal to change Miami's tree permitting process withdrawn amid public outcry

A proposal that aimed to streamline Miami’s tree permitting process has been withdrawn following months of public outcry and community protest.

The decision by Commissioner Miguel Gabela, who sponsored the proposal, marked a dramatic conclusion to a months-long debate that saw environmental activists, residents, and civic groups rallying together in defense of the city’s tree canopy.

Gabela officially pulled the ordinance during a Thursday morning commission meeting.

"I’d like to go ahead and withdraw it completely," Gabela said, prompting a wave of applause from the Miami City Hall chamber room.

According to Gabela, the ordinance was intended to simplify the process for obtaining permits to remove or alter trees in Miami. However, critics argued the changes would have made it easier for developers to clear land, and accelerate a loss in the city's already shrinking tree coverage.

"We do not have a problem with our existing tree ordinance,” one protester said. “The problem is that our developers would like a gift to make it easier to clear-cut lots."

Environmental groups feared the proposal would undermine efforts to expand Miami-Dade County’s tree canopy goal of reaching 30% canopy.

“We’re at 18 percent.” said Jackie Bonilla, an environmental activist who has participated in multiple demonstrations. “This was a little ridiculous knowing we took a step back instead of forward in reaching our 30 percent canopy,”

Bonilla described the movement to block the ordinance as one powered by “blood, sweat and tears.”

While the proposal has been withdrawn, city officials can seek alternate ways to address any issues with tree permitting and tree management.

For now, several residents in Gabela’s district and across the city are celebrating what many are calling a major win for grassroots environmental advocacy.

“Trees help us with heat, with flooding,” said Bonilla. “They’re representing us, so we need to represent them.”