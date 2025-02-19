Proposal would block local oversight of possible Trump presidential library in Florida

A proposal that would block local government oversight of the construction and management of an anticipated presidential library in Florida for President Donald Trump has cleared its first Senate committee.

The Senate Community Affairs Committee unanimously backed a measure that would prevent local governments from regulating construction and operation of presidential libraries.

Senate bill sponsor Jason Brodeur wants to ensure local governments don’t impose construction "impediments," amid expectations that a library will be built in Florida, with Trump a Palm Beach resident.

“In anticipation of Florida’s first presidential library, we should roll out the welcome mat and offer the president maximum flexibility to construct this historic landmark, here in Florida," Brodeur said.

The bill would prohibit local governments from enacting or enforcing ordinances, resolutions or rules related to presidential libraries, except when such measures are authorized by federal law.

The national archives system runs 13 presidential libraries in 10 states.

A library for President Barack Obama is under construction in Chicago and will be the 14th in the system.