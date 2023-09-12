Proposed high-rise condo tower in the heart of Miami Beach debated at meeting

The Miami Beach Historic Preservation Board held a meeting Tuesday regarding a new proposed high-rise condominium tower by the Ritz Carlton-Sagamore Ownership Group.

While the Miami Ceach City Commission has approved a $12 million public-private partnership with the ownership group to revitalize Lincoln Road, it’s the next phase of proposed development, involving the tower, which had community members voicing split opinions to the board.

Some who spoke asked if the Lincoln Road revitalization project could proceed without the development of the high rise.

"We’re very concerned about the relationship, the fact that there's all this money being dangled out if a tower is given,” said a resident during public comment.

While others said the project, in all its phases, is the kind of revitalization the city needs.

"I am here today before you to formally endorse this project,” said another resident. "I'm an owner for 18 years and every year, and that area is being neglected."

The project is planned to be situated in the Ocean Drive/Collins Avenue Historic Preservation District.

Peter Kanavos, co-owner of the Ritz Carlton-Sagamore Group, defended the high-rise proposal, which was designed by acclaimed architect, Kobi Karp.

"So, the whole idea is to respect what happened before and incorporate elements but evolve them into the modern age. That's what it's all about. And I think that's what Kobi Karp has done beautifully on this building,” said Kanavos.

However, representatives from The National Hotel and other historic establishments have raised alarms.

"It's not going to improve any compatibility in terms of its scale, its size, its massing, and its relationship to really the heart of the district. And that's what's at stake here," said Steven Avdakov, founder of Heritage Architectural Associates, which has been retained by The National Hotel.

The National Hotel stressed concerns over the project's potential to overshadow their establishment.

"The project, as it's presented right now, would obscure and envelop this pool in shadows during a seasonal month,” Avdakov added.

Kanavos responded to these concerns.

“Our shadow studies don't indicate the level of concern that they've shown our own shadow studies. That's something I would probably have to defer to our architects or consultants that have done the studies,” said Kavanos. "This is not going to be any intrusion if you're bicycling or walking on the beach, you're not really going to be conscious of this."

He said the high rise would not overshadow the beach either, though some disagree.

The Historic Preservation Board opted for a continuance, pushing the next hearing to October 10.