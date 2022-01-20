Proposed House Bill Would Allow Cameras in Florida Classrooms, Mics on Teachers

A bill making its way through the Florida Legislature would allow school districts across the state to put cameras inside of classrooms and record students and teachers.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports two Republican members of the Florida House of Representatives introduced the HB 1055, which states the purpose of the cameras would be “to record incidents such as bullying, or neglect performed by a teacher or student.”

Teachers would be required to wear microphones while classes are in session. The recordings would not be able to be livestreamed or used on teacher evaluations.

Parents and teachers would be notified before cameras are installed and parents would have access to recordings within a week if an incident occurs.

All students not involved in alleged incidents would be blurred and recordings would be destroyed after three months or after the end of an investigation.

If the bill passes, school districts would be required to vote on the bill by January 1, 2023.