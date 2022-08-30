Proposed Ordinance Would Legalize Efficiencies in Parts of Miami-Dade

Side units, in-law quarters and guesthouses are just some of the names for efficiencies that have been illegal in parts of Miami-Dade County — until now.

A proposed ordinance introduced by Commissioner Raquel Regalado would make them legal.

“What we want to do is legalize efficiencies, but also give people the opportunity to do things correctly," Regalado said.

The ordinance would modify the county’s zoning code to allow accessory dwelling units and guesthouses in certain residential areas. And here’s the fine print — this would only apply to unincorporated parts of Miami-Dade County.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"We’ve gotten so many calls and so many requests about this. Whether you want to convert your garage or you want to do a granny flat, how do you do it?" Regalado said.

Backers of the plan hope it will bring some relief to the affordable housing crisis by offering cheaper single-family living options.

A homeowner who rents out the added part of his property and wished to remain anonymous says the proposed change would have pros and cons.

“It's already being done. Formalizing it doesn’t create more units," he said. "It’s just going to make it legal for people to have. It could help as far as insurance and regulation, etc. The negatives are it decreases home value because now you’re going to increase the load on a property. So I think the value loss outweighs the income gain.”

The ordinance would take some official leg work. If you wanted to build an accessory unit, you would have to apply for a certificate of use and pay inspection fees.

So how many people would this affect? According to the ordinance, nearly 172,000 single-family properties are eligible to construct or create an efficiency in their existing home.

"We spent a lot of time focusing on not changing the character of the neighborhood, the cars, the security, the inspection," Regalado said. "It’s a very comprehensive look and we’re actually sharing it with our municipal partners.”

Short-term vacation rentals like Airbnb will not be allowed under the ordinance. The item will be up for a preliminary vote Thursday.