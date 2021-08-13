Prosecutors Announce Human Trafficking, Prostitution Busts in Miami-Dade

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office Human Trafficking Task Force announced two big arrests Friday of a man who was busted for allegedly trafficking a minor and of a woman who is facing charges related to prostitution.

Moise Junior Jasmin, 23, was arrested Friday, facing an array of felony charges, many related to the human trafficking of a minor.

The victim, according to the State Attorney’s Office, is only 15 years old and had been reported missing by her mother.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim had been living with Jasmin since she was 14. Prosecutors say they found cellphone videos of Jasmin having sex with the victim that Jasmin would upload to a pay-to-view website.

Jasmin is also accused of taking the victim to New York when she was just 13 years old with other men to allegedly sex traffick her.

NBC 6 went to the address listed for Jasmin on the arrest warrant, and a man who said he was Jasmin’s father said, “It’s not true. It’s not true.”

The father said he thought the girl was 19 years old.

“She said she was 19. She always tells me she was 19 years old," he said.

However, according to the warrant, the victim told investigators Jasmin told her to tell people she was 19.

“The very concept of a young teenage girl being sexually trafficked in our community is a parent’s worst nightmare,” said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. “A young girl’s innocence and childhood are quickly stripped away by an alleged trafficker’s desire for fast, easy cash. Rescuing these victims and removing traffickers from our community are, and will always be, the main goals of my Human Trafficking Task Force. These dedicated police officers and investigators deserve a community-wide thanks.”

NBC 6's Alyssa Hyman is in Miami where the owner used a Russian website similar to Facebook to recruit women who would would perform the acts.

On Friday, the State Attorney’s Office also announced another arrest by its Human Trafficking Task Force.

Aleksandra "Karina" Soboleva, 32, is facing several charges related to prostitution.

Prosecutors say she was running a massage parlor through a website that offered sexual endings. They say she had four women ages 24-32 working there.

The parlor, located off NW 7th Street in Miami, is not well marked and had a sign on the door advertising it as a web design business.

“It was just a little bit disturbing because you see people coming in and out. You see a couple of girls there,” said one woman who works in the plaza but asked not to be identified.

She recognized Soboleva from her mugshot and pointed out a camera in the window of the business that points outwards.

“They have a camera so they wouldn’t open the door unless somebody knocks," she said. "They got to see first who’s there and then they will open the door.”

Police busted the business in an undercover operation. The arrest warrant says Soboleva met and recruited some of the women on a Russian website similar to Facebook.

Prosecutors say she would communicate with the woman via text about their upcoming client schedules, adding she would come to collect the money and deposit it in a safe.

Soboleva is not facing charges for human trafficking.