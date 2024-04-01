Prosecutors drop battery charge against teen accused of shoving Surfside vice mayor

Prosecutors have dropped a battery charge against an 18-year-old activist who'd been accused of pushing Surfside's vice mayor back in February.

The charge against Joshua Epstein was dropped during a hearing Monday morning.

The exchange involving Epstein and Vice Mayor Jeffrey Rose happened back on Feb. 28 and was caught on cellphone video.

"Keep pushing me Josh, keep pushing me," Rose tells Epstein, who's filming. "You already pushed me once and do it again and see what happens."

"I haven't touched you," Epstein replies.

The video didn't show the alleged push.

Epstein was arrested the next day and booked into jail on a felony charge of battery on an elected official.

According to a police report, there was a verbal dispute between an unrelated bystander and the vice mayor. During the verbal dispute, Epstein allegedly pushed the vice mayor in the chest area with open hands.

But Epstein’s mother Eliana Salzhauer — a former Surfside commissioner and outspoken critic — said her son never touched the vice mayor. She claimed there were several witnesses that police didn't interview.

The arrest led to a small rally for Epstein outside Surfside Town Hall days later.