Prosecutors Drop Stalking Charges Against Ex-UM, NFL Star Roscoe Parrish

Two years after he was charged with aggravated stalking and written threats to kill, prosecutors have dropped the case against former University of Miami football star Roscoe Parrish.

The Broward State Attorney's Office dropped the charges against Parrish this week after the alleged victim, Parrish's ex-girlfriend, said she didn't want to go forward with the case, according to a memo from the office.

Police had alleged that Parrish started delivering handwritten notes to his ex-girlfriend in July 2019. The notes included threatening vulgar messages allegedly directed at the ex-girlfriend and her daughter, authorities said.

These notes resulted in the ex-girlfriend obtaining an injunction order against Parrish, according to the state attorney's office memo.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A few weeks after the notes started, a security guard in the ex-girlfriend's apartment complex told police that she recognized Parrish trying to enter the Miramar complex, the memo said.

Parrish's defense attorney said no one ever witnessed Parrish delivering the handwritten notes, and the security guard had said that the former star could have been seen in the complex at another date.

Following the August 2019 arrest of Parrish, Miramar Police collected fingerprints from Parrish which proved to be either "inconclusive" or "not matching the Defendant's fingerprints," according to the memo.

According to the memo, the ex-girlfriend indicated in late June of this year that she did not want to move forward with the case.

That decision by the ex-girlfriend led to the state attorney's office sending her a waiver of prosecution for her to sign. She never signed it, according to the memo, and never showed up in court to testify.

"Without the victim's cooperation, the State could not prove any elements of the charges, any of the facts alleged, or that the defendant wrote any of the notes," the memo said.

Parrish, now 40, was a star wide receiver for the University of Miami Hurricanes in the early 2000's. He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2005 and spent parts of eight seasons in the NFL with Buffalo and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before he retired in 2012.