Prosecutors expected to seek death penalty for man in Tamarac triple murder

The death penalty is now on the table for the man charged in a horrific triple killing in a Tamarac neighborhood last month that left his estranged wife, her father and a neighbor dead.

Prosecutors filed notice Thursday to seek the death penalty against Nathan Gingles, records showed.

Gingles, 43, was indicted by a Broward grand jury last week on three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of child abuse, one count of kidnapping and one count of violating a domestic violence injunction, court records showed.

Gingles is accused of gunning down his estranged wife, 34-year-old Mary Gingles, her father, 64-year-old David Ponzer, and their neighbor, 36-year-old Andrew Ferrin on North Plum Bay Parkway back on Feb. 16.

According to an arrest warrant, Nathan Gingles shot and killed David Ponzer as he was having a cup of coffee on the back patio of his daughter's home.

He then pursued his estranged wife and shot and killed her in a neighbor's home while also killing the neighbor, Ferrin, the warrant said.

The shocking killings were committed in front of the Gingles' 4-year-old daughter, the warrant said.

Nathan Gingles was found with his daughter hours after the killing after an Amber Alert was issued for the girl.

Nathan Gingles remains held without bond and had pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors said the premeditated murder was so heinous, atrocious and cruel that death is appropriate if Gingles is convicted.

Court records show Mary and Nathan Gingles were going through a contentious divorce. She had obtained two domestic violence injunctions against him and said he had threatened to kill her.

Eight BSO employees have been placed on leave amid an investigation into the murders and the events leading up to it.