Prosecutors rule out death penalty for man charged with El Taiger's murder

Prosecutors on Monday decided not to seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing Cuban reggaeton singer El Taiger.

Damian Valdez-Galloso is facing several charges, including first-degree murder, attempted tampering with physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the shooting.

Although Valdez-Galloso did not appear in court, prosecutors decided he should receive life in prison if he is convicted.

Thirty-seven-year-old El Taiger, whose real name was Jose Manuel Carbajal Zaldivar, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the back of an SUV in the area of Northwest Ninth Avenue and 17th Street near Jackson Memorial Hospital back on Oct. 3, 2024.

Body camera footage shows an officer responding and finding the SUV running with El Taiger in the back unresponsive.

El Taiger was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition and died from his injuries days later, on Oct. 10.

Less than three weeks after El Taiger died from his injuries, Valdez-Galloso was detained in New York City.

After being transferred to a Miami-Dade jail, he was charged with El Taiger's murder.

According to an arrest affidavit, the singer went to Valdez-Galloso's Hialeah home early on the morning of Oct. 3.

Police said Valdez-Galloso opened the door and shot El Taiger in the head, in a shocking crime caught on video and obtained by NBC6.

Shocking new surveillance footage shows the fatal shooting of Cuban reggaeton singer El Taiger outside the home of the Hialeah man who's accused in his murder.

Valdez-Galloso has claimed he acted in self-defense.