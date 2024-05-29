Prosecutors seek to charge 14-year-old as adult in killing of grandmother in Lauderdale Lakes

A 14-year-old girl accused of killing her grandmother in Lauderdale Lakes appeared in court Wednesday morning as prosecutors weigh whether she'll be charged as an adult.

The teen faces a second-degree murder charge in the May 23 killing of 79-year-old Yevheniia Koval, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.

Deputies and fire rescue crews had responded to an apartment in the Pearl Condominiums on Northwest 41st Street after receiving a call of an unresponsive woman.

They met Koval's son, who said he'd gone to visit a friend and left Koval with his 14-year-old daughter.

He said when he returned, he found Koval unresponsive on the floor with multiple bruises on her body, officials said.

Koval was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The Broward Medical Examiner's Office ruled Koval's death a homicide and the teen was identified as a suspect and arrested.

In court Wednesday, prosecutors pushed to charge the teen as an adult, but a hearing was scheduled for June 12 to discuss the matter.

In the meantime, the teen will be held in juvenile detention for 21 days.

At a previous hearing, the teen's defense noted that she suffers from severe post-traumatic stress. On Wednesday, her defense mentioned that they are planning to do a psychological evaluation of her.

It was also mentioned that the Broward Sheriff's Office has been in contact with the Ukranian consulate on this case.

The teen's father watched the proceedings in court Wednesday, but both the father and teen invoked their right to remain silent.

Off-camera, Koval's son described his mother as faithful, humble and protective of her family.