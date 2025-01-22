Prosecutors to seek death penalty for man charged in 2012 murder of teen in Miami

Prosecutors will be seeking the death penalty for a man charged in the 2012 murder of a teen in Miami who was gunned down just days before Christmas.

Adrian Oneal Grimes, 30, was arrested last month, almost exactly 12 years after the Dec. 22, 2012 killing of Bryan Herrera.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Miami-Dade Corrections Adrian Oneal Grimes

Prosecutors announced Wednesday that a grand jury indicted Grimes on first-degree murder, armed robbery with a firearm and attempted armed robbery with a firearm in Herrera's death.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Grimes refused to appear in court for an arraignment Wednesday, but his attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

It was also learned Wednesday that prosecutors would be seeking the death penalty for Grimes.

Herrera was on the way to his friend's house to finish homework when he was gunned down in broad daylight at the intersection of Northwest 11th Avenue and 39th Street.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center but died shortly after.

Family Photo Bryan Herrera and family

Detectives investigated the shooting but it became a cold case as no arrest was made.

Police and Herrera's family made multiple public pleas for information but couldn't break the case until June of 2024, when an attorney contacted the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office to say he had a client who had information about a murder that happened three days before Christmas in 2012.

According to an arrest warrant, the client said he was driving in the area at the time of the killing and saw Herrera and a man in a struggle with each other.

The witness said he tried to stop the struggle by mentioning how close they were to Christmas, and said, "Can't we just get along?" and that's when the teen replied by silently mouthing, "I'm being robbed," the warrant said.

The witness saw Grimes, who he knew from the neighborhood and for several years before, pointing a gun at the victim and decided not to intervene, the warrant said.

As he idled his car forward towards 38th Street, he saw the teen try to escape, and then heard a gunshot.

Grimes allegedly fled on a bicycle, while the witness drove to a house where a man was working on his lawn and asked to borrow his phone. The witness called 911 before leaving the scene.

Once he came forward, the witness told police that the man who killed Bryan Herrera had since lost an eye in an unrelated shooting, and was being held at the Federal Detention Center. The witness said he knew that because he himself was recently incarcerated at the same jail for a pending case where he is charged with distribution of 500 grams or more of cocaine.

After getting this information, police tracked down Grimes at that detention center.

Authorities told the witness that Miami Police and the State Attorney's Office would not be offering him any benefit in exchange for his cooperation, and he agreed, the warrant said.

Grimes is currently serving an almost two-year sentence for a drug charge and had been set to be released in September of 2026.