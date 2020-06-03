Protester Struck by Officer’s Rubber Bullet During Fort Lauderdale Protest Speaks Out

A woman described the moments she was hit by a foam rubber bullet fired by a Fort Lauderdale police officer during a protest over the weekend.

LaToya Ratlieff, with two black eyes and a bandage on her head, told the Miami Herald that he was brought to her knees when an officer in a police line fired the bullet at her on Sunday at a demonstration protesting George Floyd's death, police brutality and racial injustice.

“They were in this protective gear and just prepared for battle,” Ratlieff told the Miami Herald. “I fell to the ground, but it wasn’t until people started to lift me up and I saw that there were pools of blood on the ground and people were saying, 'She’s been shot, she’s been shot.'"

A video provided to NBC 6 by the publication shows Ratlieff being helped by other protestors and led into a car. She says the group took her to a nearby hospital, but officers did not try and help her.

“The police saw me on that ground bleeding, and at what point are the officers is no one going to come from that line and make sure that I was okay? So civilians and have to risk themselves. because if they're just shooting rubber bullets, they can get hit as well, came and saved me,” she said.



The Fort Lauderdale Police Department told NBC 6 on Wednesday that their internal affairs office will look into the matter and "encouraged" Ratlieff to contact them. NBC 6 was not able to reach Ratlieff Wednesday for comment.

Another Fort Lauderdale police officer was suspended for pushing a kneeling protester at Sunday's demonstration. Steven Pohorence, 29, has been under review numerous times for pointing guns and using force on suspects, and at least once for racial profiling, a review of his personnel files shows.

The mother of a young woman who was shoved by a Fort Lauderdale police officer spoke out, calling for his termination. The incident sparked some chaotic moments during a protest Sunday. NBC 6's Steve Litz reports.